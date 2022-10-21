UPSSSC Jr Assistant Recruitment 2022: 1216 Vacancies Notified

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published a notification for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 are eligible to apply for the post. Candidates can apply online from 21 November 2022 to 14 December 2022.
Candidates willing to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 should be 12th passed and must know typing. The age should be between 18 and 40 years. A total of 1216 vacancies are available for the mentioned posts of which 515 vacancies are for General Candidates, and 338 vacancies are under OBC Posts. The detailed vacancies are available below.
UPSSSC Jr Assistant Vacnacy Details
|Name of the Post
|Number of Vacancies
|General
|515
|EWS
|125
|OBC
|338
|SC
|257
|ST
|27
|Total
|1262
Eligibility Criteria for UPSSSC Jr Assistant Recruitment 2022
- Must have UPSSSC PET 2021 Score Card.
- Should have cleared 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board In India with CCC / Equivalent Exam Passed.
- Typing Speed in Hindi at 25 WPM & in English at 30 WPM
- The age should be between 18 and 40 years
How to Apply for UPSSSC Jr Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of the commission
- Click on the online application link given on the official website
- Provide the details
- Submit your application form
- Take a print out of the application form