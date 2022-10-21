UPSSSC Jr Assistant Recruitment 2022: 1216 Vacancies Notified

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has published a notice for 1262 Junior Assistants. Candidates can check the details here.

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published a notification for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 are eligible to apply for the post. Candidates can apply online from 21 November 2022 to 14 December 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 should be 12th passed and must know typing. The age should be between 18 and 40 years. A total of 1216 vacancies are available for the mentioned posts of which 515 vacancies are for General Candidates, and 338 vacancies are under OBC Posts. The detailed vacancies are available below.

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Vacnacy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies General 515 EWS 125 OBC 338 SC 257 ST 27 Total 1262

Eligibility Criteria for UPSSSC Jr Assistant Recruitment 2022

Must have UPSSSC PET 2021 Score Card.

Should have cleared 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board In India with CCC / Equivalent Exam Passed.

Typing Speed in Hindi at 25 WPM & in English at 30 WPM

The age should be between 18 and 40 years

How to Apply for UPSSSC Jr Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?