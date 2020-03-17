UPSSSC Jr Asst & Clerk Typing Test 2020 Postponed, Check UPSSSC Typing Test Updates Here

UPSSSC Jr Asst & Clerk Typing Test 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the English and Hindi Typing Test Dates for the post of Junior Assistant and Clerk due to Corona Virus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country.

Earlier, the UPSSC Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Typing Test were scheduled from 18 March to 26 March 2020 in two shifts i.e. from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M and from 12.P.M to 05.P.M. UPSSSC Jr Assistant & Clerk Skill Test Exam Admit Card was released was released on 13 March 2020.

The new dates for the test shall be announced soon on UPSSSC official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Jr Asst & Clerk Typing Test Postponed

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had released the notification for recruitment of 1403 Junior Assistant Posts in various department of the state under advertisement no-04/Exam/2019.