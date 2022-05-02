UPSSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 Released for Instructor & Female Health Worker Posts, Check Direct Link Here

UPSSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released on upsssc.gov.in for Instructor and Female Health Worker Posts. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, Exam Pattern & Other Details Here.

UPSSSC Mains Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission (UPSSSC) has released the mains admit card for Instructor & Health Worker (Female). Candidates who have passed for mains can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Health Worker (Female) Main Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 8 May 2022 while the mains exam for Instructor Main Exam 2022 to be held on 17 July 2022. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 for Instructor & Female Health Worker Posts?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card Under the Advt.-02-Exam/2021.Visible upto : 08/05/2022 or विज्ञा0सं.-02-परीक्षा/2021, स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता (महिला) मुख्य परीक्षा (प्रा0अ0प0-2021)/01 के अंतर्गत लिखित परीक्षा हेतु शार्टलिस्ट किये गये अभ्यर्थी अपना परिणाम देखने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें' you applied for. Then, a login window will appear on the screen. Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Verification Code, and click on see result. Then, UPSSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download UPSSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 for Instructor & Female Health Worker Posts and save it for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Instructor Mains Admit Card 2022

Download UPSSSC Female Health Worker Mains Admit Card 2022

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 11, 716 vacancies, of which, 2504 vacancies are for Instructor and 9212 vacancies are for Female Health Worker. Candidates can download UPSSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 for Instructor & Female Health Worker Posts directly by clicking on the above link.