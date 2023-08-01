UPSSSC PET 2023 Notification OUT: Check Application Link, Exam Date and Other Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2023 Notification: ttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023. Check Exam Dates, Application Link, PDF, Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details Here.

UPSSSC PET Notification 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow published the notification for Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for UPSSSC PET 2023 from 01 August to 30 August 2023. The online application link is available on upsssc.gov.in.

It is a qualifying exam for recruitment to various Group B and C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. T The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Exam. The exam date will be notified in due course.

Interested candidates should be 10th class passed and the age should be between 18 to 21 years. The candidate can read all the important details related to the exam in the notification given in this article.

UP PET Notification 2023: Download PDF

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission issued UPSSSC PET Notification 2023 for the selection of candidates for various posts. Candidates can download UP PE Notification PDF 2023 from the table below to know examination details like dates, eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme and more.

UPSSSC PET Notification PDF (Download Link) Click Here UPSSSC PET Online Application Link Apply Here

UP PET 2023: Important Dates

UPSSSC PET Online Registration has been started on 01 August 2023 and will be continued till 30 August 2023. The candidates can check the all other important dates related to the exam in the table below: