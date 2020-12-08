UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2020 Released for Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari & Other Posts, Download @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released UPSSSC PET Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari & Other Posts Admit Card 2020 at its website. All such candidates who have qualified for PET can now download their admit card through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upssc.gov.in.

According to the notice released by UPSSSC, the commission will conduct UPSSSC 2020 Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari PET 2018 on 17 and 18 December 2020 instead of 12 and 13 December 2020 due to unavoidable reasons. The UPSSSC PET 2020 will be conducted in two shifts. i.e. Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (12PM).

The candidates who are appearing in UPSSSC 2020 Yoga Instructor PET Round, they will have to report on 14 to 16 December 2020 as per the earlier schedule. The UPSSSC 2020 Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari PET 2018 and Yoga Instructor PET 2018 will be conducted at Guru Gobind Sigh Sports College, Kursi Road, Gudumba, Lucknow.

This drive is being done to recruit 694 vacancies of Yoga Instructor and Kshetriya Yuva Kalyan Adhikari and Pradeshik Vikas Dal.

Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2020 Link

UPSSSC Yoga Instructor and Kshetriya Yuva Kalyan Adhikari and Pradeshik Vikas Dal PET Admit Card 2020 Details

Official Website

