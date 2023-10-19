UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: Download Link Today at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 will be released, today, on the official website of the commission i.e. Name of Examination Centre. Candidates can check the details below.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 on 28 and 29 October for which the admit cards will be released on the official website today i.e. 19 October 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM.

UP PET Admit Card Download Link

The link will be released on the official website and the link from the official website will be provided in this article. The candidates can easily download the admit card using their application details from the direct link here. Candidates have to click on the link and it will take the candidates to the page of UPSSSC PET Hall Ticket.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 upsssc.gov.in

How to download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates have to follow the steps given below to download their admit card for UPSSSC PET 2023 exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC - http://www.upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPSSSC PET link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password and login

Step 4: Click on the print admit card link

Step 5: Download the admit card

Details on UPSSSC PET 2023 Admit Card:

Candidates should check the following details given in the admit card thoroughly:

Name of candidate Registration Number Roll Number Exam Date Exam Centre Exam Time Photo Signature

Documents required at UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam Centre

The candidates should carry the following items at the exam centte