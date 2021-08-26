UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 To Release Soon @upsssc.gov.in: Download Question Paper, Check Exam Analysis

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is soon going to release the answer key for Preliminary Examination Test (PET) on its official website - upsssc.gov.in. Check Question Paper Link, Exam Analysis, Result Updates Here.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is soon going to release the answer key for Preliminary Examination Test (PET) on its official website - upsssc.gov.in. However, the commission has uploaded the questions paper for the exam conducted on 24 August 2021. Candidates are advised to keep track on the official website or on this page for the latest updates.

The candidates who appeared in UPSSSC PET Exam can download UP PET Question Paper for the Series A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H from the official website or through the link below:

UPSSSC PET Question Paper

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis

UP PET Exam was conducted in two shifts in offline mode. Lakhs of candidates have appeared in the exam in 75 districts of the UP. A total of 100 questions were asked from various subjects and each question was assigned 1 mark. The total duration of the exam was 2 hours.

The level of the exam was moderate to difficult. As per the reports, the questions from GS were quite easy. Similarly, the current affairs and reasoning questions were also considered easy by the candidates. The questions from Maths were considered to be difficult. Most of the candidates who appeared in the exam claimed to solve up to 90 questions.

The merit is expected to be high as the candidates found the questions easy.

UPSSSC PET Result 2021

With the release of the answer key, the commission will invite objections, if any, against the answer key. The commission will upload the result after considering all the objections.

For each correct answer, 1 mark will be allotted and ¼ mark will be deducted for the wrong answer. No marks for unattempted questions.

How to Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website - upsssc.gov.in

Click on the link given for the answer key under the Advt.-01-Exam/2021’

Download UP PET Answer Key PDF 2021

Check answers

Download the PDF for future use