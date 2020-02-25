UPSSSC PET Result 2020 for Yuva Kalyan Adhikari Declared @upsssc.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

UPSSSC PET Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) Result for the Yuva Kalyan Adhikari posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC PET for Yuva Kalyan Adhikari posts can check their result from the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.

Selection of the candidates has been done on their performance in the Physical Eligibility Test conducted from 21 October to 25 October 2019. Now all the candidates who appeared for the Physical Eligibility Test for the Yuva Kalyan Adhikari posts can check their Roll Number available on the official website.

It is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had notified for the 728 Yuva Kalyan Adhikari Posts.

You can check the UPSSSC PET Result 2020 on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). However you can check your result also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPSSSC PET Result 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

Visit to the Important Alerts section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link “UPSSSC PET Result 2020 “given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Candidates should download and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for latest updates regarding the Yuva Kalyan Adhikari posts.