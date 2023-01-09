UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2022 (Released) @upsssc.gov.in: Check Result Updates

UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission released the revised answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can download PDF below.

UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2022 has been issued by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for the exam held on 15 and 16 October 2022. Students can download UP PET Revised Answer Key from the website of the commission upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC PET 2022 Answer Key has been made on the basis of objections submitted by the students, against the initial answer key issued on 12 December 2022.

UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key Link is available on the official website upto 30 January 2023.

UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key: How to Download UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Search for the UPSSSC Website and visit the website

Step 2: Go to 'Notice Board' and click on '09/01/2023 . विज्ञा0सं0-04-परीक्षा/2022, प्रारम्भिक अर्हता परीक्षा-2022 की दिनांक 16-10-2022 (द्वितीय पाली) को सम्पन्न लिखित परीक्षा की संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी'

Step 3: UPSSSC PET Answer Key PDF will be opened

Step 4: Check revised answers

Step 5: Take the print of the answer key

UPSSSC PET Result 2022-23

UP PET Result is also expected to be released anytime soon on the official website of the commission. The commission will release the individual scores of all the participants. Qualified candidates in PET Exam can appear for the Mains Exam for recruitment of various Group C Posts. The notification for UP Group C Posts shall be released soon.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on two consecutive days i.e. 15 October and 16 October in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM. The commission released the first answer key and the objections were invited upto 22 December 2022. According to reports, around 25 lakh candidates particiapted in the exam.