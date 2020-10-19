UPSSSC Steno Interview Admit Card 2016 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Download Link Here

UPSSSC Steno Interview Admit Card 2016: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card of Interview Round for the post of Stenographer (Steno). All those candidates who are qualified in Stage 2 i.e. Typing Test and Hindi Short-writing can download UPSSSC Admit Card from the official website - upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Steno Interview Admit Card 2016 Link is given below. The candidates can also download UPSSSC Stenographer Interview Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

UPSSSC Steno Interview Admit Card Download

UPSSSC Stenographer Interview will be held from 03 November to 20 November in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM and from 1 PM. A total of 705 candidates are shortlisted to appear in the interview round. The interview will be conducted at the office of UPSSSC, 3rd floor, Pickup Bhawan, Vibhuti Khand, Gomtinagar, Lucknow.

The candidates should carry their UPSSSC Interview Letter along with all the necessary documents for certification at the venue on scheduled date and time.

If any candidates would not be able to appear for the interview round due to COVID - 19, then he/she can email their concern at upsssc2014@gmail.com. Those candidates shall be interviewed on 29 November 2020 at 10 AM.

UPSSSC Steno Interview and Admit Card Details PDF

How to Download UPSSSC Steno Interview Letter ?

Go to the UPSSSC official website: http://upsssc.gov.in Click on the Link - "विज्ञापन संख्या-27-परीक्षा/2016 द्वारा सम्मिलित आशुलिपिक (सा0च0) -प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्षा-2016(।।) के साक्षात्कार कार्यक्रम को डाउनलोड करने के लिए यहां Click करें ", available on the homepage You will get the new window where you will have to provide your login credentials such as Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code Click on ‘Download Interview Letter’ Download UPSSSC Steno Interview Letter

The recruitment is being done to fill 352 posts of stenographer earlier against advertisment number 27/Exam/2016.