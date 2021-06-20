UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021 Out, Download ATS Group C Selection List Here @upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result the final result for the post of UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021

UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result the final result for the post of Agriculture Technical Assistant under Group C. Candidates can download UPSSSC Result from the official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021 Result Link is given below. The candidates can download UPSSSC UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Result directly, through the link below:

UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021

A total of 2036 candidates are finally selected for the posts as follow:

Category No of Candidates UR 1022 SC 428 ST 41 OBC 545

How to Download UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021 ?