UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021 Out, Download ATS Group C Selection List Here @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result the final result for the post of Agriculture Technical Assistant under Group C. Candidates can download UPSSSC Result from the official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021 Result Link is given below. The candidates can download UPSSSC UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Result directly, through the link below:
UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021
A total of 2036 candidates are finally selected for the posts as follow:
|Category
|No of Candidates
|UR
|1022
|SC
|428
|ST
|41
|OBC
|545
How to Download UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021 ?
- Go to official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in
- Click on result linkgiven on the homepage under ‘News and Results’
- Download UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result PDF
- Check roll number of selected candidates