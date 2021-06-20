Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021 Out, Download ATS Group C Selection List Here @upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result the final result for the post of UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021

Created On: Jun 20, 2021 14:39 IST
Modified On: Jun 20, 2021 23:40 IST
UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021
UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021

UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result the final result for the post of Agriculture Technical Assistant under Group C. Candidates can download UPSSSC Result from the official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021 Result Link is given below. The candidates can download UPSSSC UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Result directly, through the link below:

UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021

A total of 2036 candidates are finally selected for the posts as follow:

Category No of Candidates
UR 1022
SC 428
ST 41
OBC 545

How to Download UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result 2021  ?

  1. Go to official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in
  2. Click on result linkgiven on the homepage under ‘News and Results’
  3. Download UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Final Result PDF
  4. Check roll number of selected candidates

Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 1 =
Post

Comments