UPSSSC VDO Re Exam Review 2023: Question Paper PDF, Difficulty Level, Topics asked, and More

UPSSSC VDO Re Exam Question Paper Review: UPSSSC VDO Re Exam was conducted on 26 and 27 June 2023 as per the experience shared by students difficulty level was moderate. Here is a link to the download question paper PDF

UPSSSC VDO Exam Review 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission conducted the UPSSSC VDO Re Exam. Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination and other details here.

It will help students to understand the exam pattern, question paper structure, and so on, increasing their chances of scoring well in upcoming exams. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the UPSSSC VDO written exam questions are moderate.

UPSSSC VDO Exam Review 2023: Overview

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023 Organization Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Post Gramin Panchayat Adhikari (Village Development Officer) Total vacancies 1468 Type of Questions MCQ Negative Marking For every 2 incorrect answers marks of 1 correct answer will deduct Exam Duration 2 Hours Selection Procedure Written Examination Number of Questions 150 Mode of application Online Maximum Marks 300 Official website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023: Exam Pattern

Candidates must be familiar with the UPSSSC VDO exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks.

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Allowed Hindi Knowledge & Writing 50 100 2 hours General Intelligence Test 50 100 General Knowledge 50 100 Total 150 300

UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from General Knowledge, General Intelligence and Hindi subject were asked in the paper. As per the experience shared by students General Intelligence was easy, General Knowledge was on the tricky side and Hindi was easy to moderate. For the ease of students, we have tabulated the data:

Subject Name Difficulty Level Hindi Knowledge and Writing Skills Moderate General Knowledge Moderate to Difficult General Intelligence Easy Overall Difficulty Level Moderate

UPSSSC VDO RE Exam Question Paper 2023

Students can download the upsssc vdo exam analysis question paper from the direct link provided below and check the exact questions that were asked in the examination

UPSSSC VDO Question Paper Download Here

UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis: Previous Year Papers

UPSSSC VDO previous year's paper provides valuable information about the examination like the weightage of topics, the number of questions covered from each subject's difficulty level of the paper, the trend of exam pattern and the topics asked, and so on.

UPSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023

The commission will release the answer key for upsssc vdo exam conducted on June 26, 27 on the official website soon.