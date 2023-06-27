UPSSSC VDO Re Exam Review 2023: Question Paper PDF, Difficulty Level, Topics asked, and More

UPSSSC VDO Re Exam Question Paper Review: UPSSSC VDO Re Exam was conducted on 26 and 27 June 2023 as per the experience shared by students difficulty level was moderate. Here is a link to the download question paper PDF

UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis
UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis

UPSSSC VDO Exam Review 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission conducted the UPSSSC VDO Re Exam. Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination and other details here.

It will help students to understand the exam pattern, question paper structure, and so on, increasing their chances of scoring well in upcoming exams. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the UPSSSC VDO written exam questions are moderate.

UPSSSC VDO Exam Review 2023: Overview

We have shared below the exam details of the Syllabus of the UPSSSC VDO for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023 

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

Post

Gramin Panchayat Adhikari (Village Development Officer)

Total vacancies

1468

Type of Questions

MCQ

Negative Marking

For every 2 incorrect answers marks of 1 correct answer will deduct

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Selection Procedure

Written Examination

Number of Questions

150

Mode of application

Online

Maximum Marks

300

Official website

upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023: Exam Pattern

Candidates must be familiar with the UPSSSC VDO exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks. 

Career Counseling

 

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Time Allowed

Hindi Knowledge & Writing

50

100

2 hours

General Intelligence Test

50

100

General Knowledge

50

100

Total

150

300

UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from General Knowledge, General Intelligence and Hindi subject were asked in the paper. As per the experience shared by students General Intelligence was easy, General Knowledge was on the tricky side and Hindi was easy to moderate. For the ease of students, we have tabulated the data:

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Hindi Knowledge and Writing Skills

Moderate

General Knowledge

Moderate to Difficult

General Intelligence

Easy

Overall Difficulty Level

Moderate

UPSSSC VDO RE Exam Question Paper 2023

Students can download the upsssc vdo exam analysis question paper from the direct link provided below and check the exact questions that were asked in the examination

UPSSSC VDO Question Paper

Download Here

UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis: Previous Year Papers

UPSSSC VDO previous year's paper provides valuable information about the examination like the weightage of topics, the number of questions covered from each subject's difficulty level of the paper, the trend of exam pattern and the topics asked, and so on.

UPSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023

The commission will release the answer key for upsssc vdo exam conducted on June 26, 27 on the official website soon.

FAQ

What is the importance of UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis?

UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis is an experience shared by students of the exam like the number of questions asked in the exam, difficulty level of topics etc.

How to download UPSSSC VDO latest and previous year question paper?

A direct link is provided above in the article to download the latest and previous year question paper of UPSSSC VDO.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play