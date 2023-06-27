UPSSSC VDO Re Exam Review 2023: Question Paper PDF, Difficulty Level, Topics asked, and More

UPSSSC VDO Exam Review 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission conducted the UPSSSC VDO Re Exam. Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination and other details here.
It will help students to understand the exam pattern, question paper structure, and so on, increasing their chances of scoring well in upcoming exams. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the UPSSSC VDO written exam questions are moderate.
UPSSSC VDO Exam Review 2023: Overview
We have shared below the exam details of the Syllabus of the UPSSSC VDO for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.
|
UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023
|
Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
|
Post
|
Gramin Panchayat Adhikari (Village Development Officer)
|
Total vacancies
|
1468
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQ
|
Negative Marking
|
For every 2 incorrect answers marks of 1 correct answer will deduct
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Selection Procedure
|
Written Examination
|
Number of Questions
|
150
|
Mode of application
|
Online
|
Maximum Marks
|
300
|
Official website
UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023: Exam Pattern
Candidates must be familiar with the UPSSSC VDO exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time Allowed
|
Hindi Knowledge & Writing
|
50
|
100
|
2 hours
|
General Intelligence Test
|
50
|
100
|
General Knowledge
|
50
|
100
|
Total
|
150
|
300
UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level
The questions from General Knowledge, General Intelligence and Hindi subject were asked in the paper. As per the experience shared by students General Intelligence was easy, General Knowledge was on the tricky side and Hindi was easy to moderate. For the ease of students, we have tabulated the data:
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Hindi Knowledge and Writing Skills
|
Moderate
|
General Knowledge
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
General Intelligence
|
Easy
|
Overall Difficulty Level
|
Moderate
UPSSSC VDO RE Exam Question Paper 2023
Students can download the upsssc vdo exam analysis question paper from the direct link provided below and check the exact questions that were asked in the examination
|
UPSSSC VDO Question Paper
UPSSSC VDO Exam Analysis: Previous Year Papers
UPSSSC VDO previous year's paper provides valuable information about the examination like the weightage of topics, the number of questions covered from each subject's difficulty level of the paper, the trend of exam pattern and the topics asked, and so on.
UPSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023
The commission will release the answer key for upsssc vdo exam conducted on June 26, 27 on the official website soon.