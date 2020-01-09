UPTET Answer Key 2020 released (Paper 1 & 2): Download PDF Question Paper, keys All Set A/B/C/D

UPTET Answer Key 2020: Download PDF Paper 1 and Paper 2 Answer Keys of All Set A/B/C/D here of the UPTET January exam. Over 16 Lakh candidates gave the UPTET Exam this year. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) organised the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test on January 8th 2020. Candidates who gave the UPTET exam look for the answer keys to know their expected marks in the exam. Considering this, we have shared here the UPTET Answer Keys of Paper 1 & 2 of all sets along with the UPTET Question Paper 2020. The given answer key is not yet the official one. The Official answer key will be released on 14th January. Till then, have a look at these answer keys to know the correct answers.

Uttar Pradesh TET exam was conducted in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The UPTET Question Paper was different for both the papers and there were four different sets in each paper. In UPTET Paper 1/2, the questions were asked from Child Development & Pedagogy, Hindi and English Language, Environment Studies, Mathematics/Social Studies. The overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘Moderate’. Candidates were able to attempt around 105-115 questions from the total 150. The Mathematics section of both the papers was calculative; it took more than the expected time for the candidates to attempt this section. The Child Development & Pedagogy section was of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. The questions from this section tested the conceptual clarity of the candidates. The answers of all the questions from these sections are listed below for their precision.

PDF Download and go through the given UPTET Answer Key Paper 1 & 2 along with the UPTET Question Paper. First, have a look at the important dates in respect of the UPTET Official Answer Key 2020:

Event Date Release of UPTET Answer Key 14 January 2020 Last Date to Raise Objections to Answer Key 17 January 2020 Release of Final & Revised UPTET Answer Key 31 January 2020 UPTET Result 2020 release date 7 February 2020

UPTET Answer Key & Question Paper 2020 – Download PDF

The UP Board will release the official answer key on 14 January 2020. Till then, have a look at the unofficial answer key below and be sure about your performance in the Uttar Pradesh TET Exam. These answers are listed by exam experts:

UPTET Answer Key Paper 1 Set D

UPTET Paper 1 (Answer Key) Test Code - D CDP Hindi English Sanskrit Maths EVS Q A Q A Q A Q A Q A Q A 1. 4 31. 2 61. 3 61. 1 91. 1 121. 1 2. 1 32. 4 62. 3 62. 4 92. 4 122. 1 3. 2 33. 3 63. 3 63. 1 93. 2 123. 1 4. 2 34. 2 64. 1 64. 1 94. 2 124. 1 5. 1 35. 4 65. 2 65. 4 95. 4 125. 3 6. 1 36. 2 66. 2 66. 4 96. 1 126. 4 7. 3 37. 1 67. 3 67. 2 97. 2 127. 1 8. 2 38. 1 68. 3 68. 4 98. 2 128. 2 9. 1 39. 2 69. 2 69. 1 99. 1 129. 1 10. 1 40. 4 70. 2 70. 3 100. 4 130. 2 11. 3 41. 4 71. 4 71. 2 101. 3 131. 3 12. 2 42. 1 72. 4 72. 3 102. 2 132. 4 13. 3 43. 1 73. 1 73. 1 103. 3 133. 2 14. 4 44. 1 74. 4 74. 3 104. 3 134. 1 15. 2 45. 2 75. 4 75. 1 105. 2 135. 1 16. 4 46. 3 76. 4 76. 1 106. 1 136. 2 17. 4 47. 3 77. 1 77. 2 107. 4 137. 3 18. 1 48. 3 78. 2 78. 3 108. 4 138. 3 19. 1 49. 1 79. 3 79. 4 109. 1 139. 2 20. 1 50. 1 80. 3 80. 1 110. 1 140. 2 21. 2 51. 3 81. 2 81. 3 111. 2 141. 4 22. 1 52. 3 82. 1 82. 1 112. 4 142. 2 23. 2 53. 2 83. 4 83. 2 113. 1 143. 3 24. 2 54. 1 84. 3 84. 1 114. 1 144. 3 25. 1 55. 3 85. 1 85. 4 115. 3 145. 4 26. 4 56. 4 86. 1 86. 1 116. 2 146. 4 27. 1 57. 4 87. 2 87. 1 117. 4 147. 3 28. 2 58. 4 88. 1 88. 2 118. 2 148. 2 29. 1 59. 4 89. 4 89. 1 119. 3 149. 4 30. 3 60. 3 90. 1 90. 2 120. 4 150. 4

UPTET Answer Key Paper 2 Set B

UPTET Paper 2 (Answer Key) Test Code - B CDP Hindi English Sanskrit Maths Science Q A Q A Q A Q A Q A Q A 1. 1 31. 3 61. 3 61. 1 91. 1 121. 2 2. 2 32. 3 62. 4 62. 1 92. 3 122. 3 3. 4 33. 4 63. 1 63. 2 93. 3 123. 1 4. 1 34. 1 64. 1 64. 2 94. 1 124. 1 5. 4 35. 3 65. 4 65. 4 95. 3 125. 2 6. 4 36. 1 66. 2 66. 2 96. 4 126. 1 7. 1 37. 2 67. 2 67. 3 97. 4 127. 4 8. 2 38. 2 68. 4 68. * 98. 2 128. 3 9. 4 39. 1 69. 3 69. 1 99. 1 129. 2 10. 3 40. 1 70. 4 70. 1 100. 4 130. 3 11. 3 41. 2 71. 1 71. 1 101. 1 131. 2 12. 1 42. 4 72. 2 72. 3 102. 2 132. 4 13. 1 43. 1 73. 3 73. 4 103. 1 133. 2 14. 4 44. 4 74. 2 74. 1 104. 2 134. 2 15. 3 45. 1 75. 1 75. 1 105. 4 135. 3 16. 3 46. 2 76. 4 76. 2 106. 1 136. 1 17. 1 47. 1 77. 3 77. 1 107. 4 137. 3 18. 1 48. 1 78. 4 78. 1 108. 1 138. 2 19. 1 49. 1 79. 2 79. 4 109. 4 139. 1 20. 4 50. 1 80. 1 80. 1 110. 1 140. 2 21. 1 51. 3 81. 3 81. 2 111. 3 141. 2 22. 3 52. 3 82. 1 82. 1 112. 1 142. 4 23. 2 53. 4 83. 1 83. 2 113. 2 143. 4 24. 1 54. 4 84. 4 84. 4 114. 4 144. 4 25. 4 55. 3 85. 4 85. 3 115. 1 145. 2 26. 3 56. 4 86. 2 86. 2 116. 4 146. 3 27. 3 57. 1 87. 3 87. 2 117. 1 147. 1 28. 1 58. 4 88. 4 88. 1 118. 4 148. 2 29. 3 59. 3 89. 4 89. 4 119. 1 149. 3 30. 2 60. 2 90. 2 90. 4 120. 1 150. 3

Importance of UPTET Answer Key 2019

The UPTET Answer key will give you a good idea about your expected score or marks in the UPTET Exam 2020. Check the answers given above and tally these answers with the answers marked by you in the exam. By doing so, you will arrive at the marks fetched. Each correct answer gives you 1 mark. There is no negative marking for any wrong answer in the UPTET.

How to calculate UPTET Marks from the answer key?

To calculate your expected score of the UPTET January 2020 exam, match your answers with the unofficial answer keys mentioned above.

1 Correct Answer = 1 Mark

Mark yourself for all the correct answers given in the UPTET OMR Sheet and know your expected score now.

UPTET Passing Marks 2020

General Category = 60% (90 Marks)

SC/ST/OBC = 55% (82 marks)

Official UPTET Answer Key 2020: Raise Objections to wrong or faulty keys

The official answers keys will be released soon on 14th January for candidates to raise objections to the keys or questions which you find faulty or incorrect. You need to present a good proof of the objection raised by you. The UPTET Answer Key will be challenged online. Only those candidates can challenge the keys who gave the January 2020 exam.