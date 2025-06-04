Children, parents, and educators look forward to the Uttar Pradesh School Summer Vacation 2025 schedule as temperatures start to climb throughout northern India. A broad summer vacation timetable has been provided for this year academic calendar.

Noida adheres to the schedule set by the District Education Authorities and the UP Board because it is a part of Uttar Pradesh. Summer vacation will take place during periods of excessive heat, which typically peak between mid-May and June.

On July 1, 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Schools will resume, marking the end of the UP Summer Vacation for Students. Due to excessive heat, the UP Board Council decided to prolong the summer vacation until June 30, 2025, instead of June 15, 2025.

No Extension in Summer Holidays; Schools to Reopen as Scheduled



In Uttar Pradesh, no official extension of the summer break has been declared, therefore all public and private schools are scheduled to reopen on July 1, 2025. Schools will continue to operate as usual despite the continuously rainy and humid weather. Authorities may, however, announce temporary closures or move classes to online mode for safety if heavy rains cause problems with routine. Over the next days, parents and kids are advised to keep a check on official announcements and local weather alerts.