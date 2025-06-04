Children, parents, and educators look forward to the Uttar Pradesh School Summer Vacation 2025 schedule as temperatures start to climb throughout northern India. A broad summer vacation timetable has been provided for this year academic calendar.
Noida adheres to the schedule set by the District Education Authorities and the UP Board because it is a part of Uttar Pradesh. Summer vacation will take place during periods of excessive heat, which typically peak between mid-May and June.
On July 1, 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Schools will resume, marking the end of the UP Summer Vacation for Students. Due to excessive heat, the UP Board Council decided to prolong the summer vacation until June 30, 2025, instead of June 15, 2025.
No Extension in Summer Holidays; Schools to Reopen as Scheduled
In Uttar Pradesh, no official extension of the summer break has been declared, therefore all public and private schools are scheduled to reopen on July 1, 2025. Schools will continue to operate as usual despite the continuously rainy and humid weather. Authorities may, however, announce temporary closures or move classes to online mode for safety if heavy rains cause problems with routine. Over the next days, parents and kids are advised to keep a check on official announcements and local weather alerts.
Extended UP School Summer Vacation Dates
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council said that Schools in the state up to class 8 will be closed till June 30 due to the intense heat.
The Summer Vacation was from 20th May, 2025 to 15th June, 2025 but now the vacation will continue up to class 8 till 30th June, 2025. The information regarding the summer vacation was tweeted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council. Check below the tweet to get the full Information:
UP School Summer Vacation Dates 2025 (Noida & Nearby Areas)
|
Year
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Duration
|
2024
|
May 20, 2024
|
June 15, 2024
|
27 Days
|
2025
|
May 21st, 2025
|
June 30th, 2025
|
41 Days
The Uttar Pradesh government announced a summer holiday in 2024 that would run from May 20 to June 15. Although the dates may differ significantly amongst districts, a similar trend is anticipated for 2025.
Key Points for UP Board Summer Vacation 2025
- All government, government-aided, and the majority of private schools in Noida and throughout Uttar Pradesh observe summer breaks.
- It is said that schools would return from end of June, contingent upon final government notifications.
- The official holiday circular is usually issued by mid-May by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of each district.
- During the break, some schools might also provide workshops, online learning tasks, or summer activities.
Check: UP School Holiday List 2025
Other Important School Holidays in UP (2024-25)
Here’s a glimpse at key school holidays from the previous academic year which may be mirrored in 2025 as well:
- Diwali Break – November 1 to November 5, 2024 (varies by school)
- Winter Vacation – December 31, 2024 to January 14, 2025
- Holi Holidays – March 13 to March 16, 2025
(Note: These dates may vary for private schools affiliated with CBSE/ICSE.)
What Should Parents & Students Do?
- Follow the announcements from your individual schools to stay informed.
- Check out the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department's official webpage at upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
- Use the approximate dates to schedule summer classes, extracurricular activities, and vacations.
- Take advantage of this time to read, engage in hobbies, and develop your talents while being creative.
It is very likely expected that the UP Board Summer Vacation 2025 timetable for Noida would start around May 18 and go through June 15, 2025, even though it has not yet been formally released. It is recommended that students take full advantage of this time for both leisure and education.
For the last confirmation, keep checking the noticeboard at your school or the district education office!
