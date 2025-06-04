Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UP School Summer Vacation 2025: Classes to Resume Tomorrow (July 1), Latest Updates Here

Uttar Pradesh school summer vacation 2025 dates announced! Check the official holiday start date, duration, and other important details for students and teachers.

Apeksha Agarwal
ByApeksha Agarwal
Jun 30, 2025, 11:25 IST
UP Board School Summer Vacation 2025: Expected Dates, Holiday List & Important Updates
UP Board School Summer Vacation 2025: Expected Dates, Holiday List & Important Updates

Children, parents, and educators look forward to the Uttar Pradesh School Summer Vacation 2025 schedule as temperatures start to climb throughout northern India. A broad summer vacation timetable has been provided for this year academic calendar.

Noida adheres to the schedule set by the District Education Authorities and the UP Board because it is a part of Uttar Pradesh. Summer vacation will take place during periods of excessive heat, which typically peak between mid-May and June.

On July 1, 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Schools will resume, marking the end of the UP Summer Vacation  for Students. Due to excessive heat, the UP Board Council decided to prolong the summer vacation until June 30, 2025, instead of June 15, 2025.

No Extension in Summer Holidays; Schools to Reopen as Scheduled

In Uttar Pradesh, no official extension of the summer break has been declared, therefore all public and private schools are scheduled to reopen on July 1, 2025. Schools will continue to operate as usual despite the continuously rainy and humid weather. Authorities may, however, announce temporary closures or move classes to online mode for safety if heavy rains cause problems with routine. Over the next days, parents and kids are advised to keep a check on official announcements and local weather alerts.

Extended UP School Summer Vacation Dates

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council said that Schools in the state up to class 8 will be closed till June 30 due to the intense heat.

The Summer Vacation was from 20th May, 2025 to 15th June, 2025 but now the vacation will continue up to class 8 till 30th June, 2025. The information regarding the summer vacation was tweeted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council. Check below the tweet to get the full Information:

In view of the scorching heat, schools up to class 8 will remain closed till June 30 in the state: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council pic.twitter.com/tClt2BJFJ3

— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2025

UP School Summer Vacation Dates 2025 (Noida & Nearby Areas)

Year

Start Date

End Date

Duration

2024

May 20, 2024

June 15, 2024

27 Days

2025

May 21st, 2025 

June 30th, 2025 

41 Days 

The Uttar Pradesh government announced a summer holiday in 2024 that would run from May 20 to June 15. Although the dates may differ significantly amongst districts, a similar trend is anticipated for 2025.

Key Points for UP Board Summer Vacation 2025

  • All government, government-aided, and the majority of private schools in Noida and throughout Uttar Pradesh observe summer breaks.
  • It is said that schools would return from end of June, contingent upon final government notifications.
  • The official holiday circular is usually issued by mid-May by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of each district.
  • During the break, some schools might also provide workshops, online learning tasks, or summer activities.

Check: UP School Holiday List 2025

Other Important School Holidays in UP (2024-25)

Here’s a glimpse at key school holidays from the previous academic year which may be mirrored in 2025 as well:

  • Diwali Break – November 1 to November 5, 2024 (varies by school)
  • Winter Vacation – December 31, 2024 to January 14, 2025
  • Holi Holidays – March 13 to March 16, 2025

(Note: These dates may vary for private schools affiliated with CBSE/ICSE.)

What Should Parents & Students Do?

  • Follow the announcements from your individual schools to stay informed.
  • Check out the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department's official webpage at upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
  • Use the approximate dates to schedule summer classes, extracurricular activities, and vacations.
  • Take advantage of this time to read, engage in hobbies, and develop your talents while being creative.

It is very likely expected that the UP Board Summer Vacation 2025 timetable for Noida would start around May 18 and go through June 15, 2025, even though it has not yet been formally released. It is recommended that students take full advantage of this time for both leisure and education.

For the last confirmation, keep checking the noticeboard at your school or the district education office!

Also Read: 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News