Uttarakhand Patwari Notification to Release Soon; Check Here Latest Update

Uttarakhand Patwari Notification: There is a good news for government jobs seekers as they will get the opportunity for Patwari posts in the Uttarakhand. According to media reports, Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will soon release the recruitment notification for the posts of Patwari in the state. The Revenue Department of the Uttarakhand Government has identified these massive numbers of vacancies for Patwari in various district of the state.

According to the media reports, Revenue Department of the government has identified these posts in the various districts. After getting the positive node from the government, now department has taken initiative to recruit these Patwari Posts in the state through Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC).

It is noted that the recruitment of Patwari posts are due for long time in the state. Youth and government jobs seekers were waiting for a long time for these vacancies for commencement of recruitment process.

It was year 2015 when the recruitment notification for Patwari was notified in the state. However, since then the recruitment notification for Patwari Posts was due so far. Now after getting the positive note from the government, now youth and government jobs seekers have get some ray of hope for the commencement of recruitment process for Patwari Posts.

If we go through the recruitment and selection process for the Patwari Posts in the state, it was consists with the physical efficiency test and then the written exam. It is expected that the recruitment process for the forthcoming Patwawri Recruitment, it will based on Physical Test and Written Examination.

However, it is Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) which will take the final decision for the recruitment process for the same Patwari Recruitment.

Earlier the Uttarakhand Patwari Recruitment Process released in 2015 was based on Objective Type Exam. The Multiple type exams was based on negative marking also. However once the notification is released by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for these posts, things will be clear regarding the exam pattern and details of the vacancies distribution in the different districts of the state.