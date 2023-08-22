UK Board 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Accountancy Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board has released the latest and revised syllabus for the 2024 exams. Check here the Accountancy Class 12 syllabus here and download the PDF of the full syllabus.

Get here the detailed UK Board UBSE Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus and Paper Pattern

UK Board 12th Syllabus Accountancy 2024: Studying is only half the job. It’s the learning and right application of concepts that really matter. That’s why students give exams as the final stage of every project, class or topic learnt.

The class 12 UK board exams are one such way of testing students and are held annually at the end of the term. It’s necessary to pass the board exams to graduate school, and for that, you need hard work and smart work. The first step is knowing the correct syllabus.

The syllabus for many Class 12 subjects of the UK board has been revised or deleted recently, and students should stay up to date. There’s no point in studying extra by following the old syllabus when there’s already so much pressure of the board exams in class 12.

Subjects like Accountancy are quite expansive and conceptual in nature. There are many new topics, definitions and challenging calculations introduced to students. Accountancy requires considerable practice and an in-depth understanding of the fundamentals. It’s important you only refer to the latest and correct UBSE Class 12 Accountancy syllabus while studying and focus on the units you need to prioritize the most.

You can view and download the PDF of the UBSE Class 12 Accountancy syllabus here at Jagran Josh, along with the blueprint and marks distribution.

UK Board 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24

UBSE 12th Accountancy Marks Distribution

Check below the unit-wise marks distribution of the Uttarakhand Board Accountancy syllabus for class 12.

Unit Marks Part A : Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies 1. Accounting for Partnership Firms 2. Accounting for Companies 36 24 Part B 3. Analysis of Financial Statements 4. Cash Flow Statement 08 12 OR Part B Computerized Accounting 20 Total 80 Part C: Project Work 20

Now that you know which units carry the most marks, read the syllabus below and download the full UK Board 12th Accountancy Syllabus PDF with practical weightage and evaluation scheme.

Part A: Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies

Unit 1: Accounting for Partnership

Partnership: features, Partnership Deed.

Provisions of the Indian Partnership Act 1932 in the absence of partnership deed.

Fixed v/s fluctuating capital accounts. Preparation of Profit and Loss Appropriation account- division of profit among partners, guarantee of profits.

Past adjustments (relating to interest on capital, interest on drawing, salary and profit sharing ratio).

Goodwill: meaning, nature, factors affecting and methods of valuation - average profit, super profit and capitalization.

Note: Interest on partner's loan is to be treated as a charge against profits.

Goodwill: meaning, factors affecting, need for valuation, methods for calculation (average profits, super profits and capitalization), adjusted through partners capital/ current account.

Accounting for Partnership firms - Reconstitution and Dissolution.

Change in the Profit Sharing Ratio among the existing partners - sacrificing ratio, gaining ratio, accounting for revaluation of assets and reassessment of liabilities and treatment of reserves, accumulated profits and losses. Preparation of revaluation account and balance sheet.

Admission of a partner - effect of admission of a partner on change in the profit sharing ratio, treatment of goodwill (as per AS 26), treatment for revaluation of assets and re-assessment of liabilities, treatment of reserves, accumulated profits and losses, adjustment of capital accounts and preparation of capital, current account and balance sheet.

Retirement and death of a partner: effect of retirement / death of a partner on change in profit sharing ratio, treatment of goodwill (as per AS 26), treatment for revaluation of assets and reassessment of liabilities, adjustment of accumulated profits, losses and reserves, adjustment of capital accounts and preparation of capital, current account and balance sheet. Preparation of loan account of the retiring partner.

Calculation of deceased partner’s share of profit till the date of death. Preparation of deceased partner’s capital account and his executor’s account.

Dissolution of a partnership firm: meaning of dissolution of partnership and partnership firm, types of dissolution of a firm. Settlement of accounts - preparation of realization account, and other related accounts: capital accounts of partners and cash/bank a/c (excluding piecemeal distribution, sale to a company and insolvency of partner(s)).

Note:

(i) If the realized value of tangible assets is not given it should be considered as realized at book value itself.

(ii) If the realized value of intangible assets is not given it should be considered as nil (zero value).

(iii) In case, the realization expenses are borne by a partner, clear indication should be given regarding the payment thereof.

Unit-2 Accounting for Companies

Features and types of companies.

Share and share capital: nature and types.

Accounting for share capital: issue and allotment of equity and preferences shares. Public subscription of shares - over subscription and under subscription of shares; issue at par and at premium, calls in advance and arrears (excluding interest), issue of shares for consideration other than cash.

Concept of Private Placement and Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), Sweat Equity.

Accounting treatment of forfeiture and re-issue of shares.

Disclosure of share capital in the Balance Sheet of a company.

Accounting for Debentures

Debentures: Meaning, types, Issue of debentures at par, at a premium and at a discount. Issue of debentures for consideration other than cash; Issue of debentures with terms of redemption; debentures as collateral security-concept, interest on debentures (concept of TDS is excluded). Writing off discount / loss on issue of debentures.

Note: Discount or loss on issue of debentures to be written off in the year debentures are allotted from Security Premium Reserve (if it exists) and then from Statement of Profit and Loss as Financial Cost (AS 16)

Part B: Financial Statement Analysis

Unit 3: Analysis of Financial Statements

Financial statements of a Company: Meaning, Nature, Uses and importance of financial Statement. Statement of Profit and Loss and Balance Sheet in prescribed form with major headings and sub headings (as per Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013)

Note: Exceptional items, extraordinary items and profit (loss) from discontinued operations are excluded.

Financial Statement Analysis: Meaning, Significance Objectives, importance and limitations.

Tools for Financial Statement Analysis: Comparative statements, common size statements, Ratio analysis, Cash flow analysis.

Accounting Ratios: Meaning, Objectives, Advantages, classification and computation.

Liquidity Ratios: Current ratio and Quick ratio.

Solvency Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio, Total Asset to Debt Ratio, Proprietary Ratio and Interest Coverage Ratio. Debt to Capital Employed Ratio.

Activity Ratios: Inventory Turnover Ratio, Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio, Trade Payables Turnover Ratio, Fixed Asset

Turnover Ratio, Net Asset Turnover Ratio and Working Capital Turnover Ratio.

Profitability Ratios: Gross Profit Ratio, Operating Ratio, Operating Profit Ratio, Net Profit Ratio and Return on Investment.

Unit 4: Cash Flow Statement

Meaning, objectives Benefits, Cash and Cash Equivalents, Classification of Activities and preparation (as per AS 3 (Revised) (Indirect Method only)

Note:

(i) Adjustments relating to depreciation and amortization, profit or loss on sale of assets including investments, dividend (both final and interim) and tax.

(ii) Bank overdraft and cash credit to be treated as short term borrowings.

Current Investments to be taken as Marketable securities unless otherwise specified

Note: Previous years’ Proposed Dividend to be given effect, as prescribed in AS-4, Events occurring after the Balance Sheet date. Current years’ Proposed Dividend will be accounted for in the next year after it is declared by the shareholders

OR

Part B: Computerised Accounting

Computerised Accounting

Overview of Computerised Accounting System

Introduction: Application in Accounting.

Features of Computerised Accounting System. Structure of CAS.

Software Packages: Generic; Specific; Tailored.

Accounting Application of Electronic Spreadsheet.

Concept of electronic spreadsheet.

Features offered by electronic spreadsheet.

Application in generating accounting information - bank reconciliation statement; asset accounting; loan repayment of loan schedule, ratio analysis

Data representation- graphs, charts and diagrams.

Using Computerized Accounting System.

Steps in installation of CAS, codification and Hierarchy of account heads, creation of accounts. Data: Entry, validation and verification.

Adjusting entries, preparation of balance sheet, profit and loss account with closing entries and opening entries.

Need and security features of the system.

Check below to read the full syllabus of the Uttarakhand Board Accountancy syllabus for class 12.

