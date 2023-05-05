Vibrant Villages Program: Significance, Objectives, UPSC Notes

Know what is Vibrant Villages Program in this article. It is one of the important topics of the IAS exam. Some of the aspects to be covered for prelim exams are ITPB, Shinku-LA tunnel, LAC, and centrally sponsored scheme.

Vibrant Village Program UPSC: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on April 10, 2023, launched the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP) in Kibithoo, a border village in Arunachal Pradesh. The objective of the program is to bring the development of villages of blocks on the northern border and improve the quality of life of individuals staying in identified border villages. As a result, this will motivate people to stay in their native locations in border areas, retain the population in the border areas, and also tighten the security of the border.

Vibrant Village Programme UPSC is one of the important topics of the IAS exam. Some of the aspects to be covered from this topic for prelim exams are ITPB, Shinku-LA tunnel, LAC, and centrally sponsored scheme. For the main exam, candidates must cover infra push for the bordering villages.

Above all, the Union Cabinet has approved the formation of seven new Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) battalions with a financial allocation of Rs 4,800 crore to enhance security and social framework along the China border.

With this, the Cabinet has also confirmed a 4.1-kilometre Shinku-La tunnel on the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha-Manali route to give connectivity with the all-weather road to Ladakh.

In this article, we have shared what is the Vibrant Villages Programme, its objectives, significance, and much more for the ease of the UPSC aspirants.

What is Vibrant Villages Programme?

The Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 (to 2025-26) for the development of villages of blocks on the northern border in order to improve the quality of life of individuals staying in identified border villages.

The scheme will provide funds to develop important infrastructure and create livelihood opportunities in 19 Districts and 46 Border blocks 4 states and 1 UT along the northern land border of the nation.

The program will be operated through Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim.

It will cover a total of 2,963 villages with 663 of them will be taken up by the program in the first phase

With the help of Gram Panchayats, the district administration will create the Vibrant Village Action Plans.

There will be no overlap with Border Area Development Programme. With this, Rs 2500 crore rupees out of the total allocation of Rs. 4800 Crore will be used for roads.

What is the objective of the Vibrant Villages Programme?

The objective of the scheme is to discover and develop the economic drivers grounded on local natural human and other resources in the northern border villages.

The program aims to develop sustainable eco-agribusinesses built on the concept of “One village-One product” through community-based organizations, Cooperatives, SHGs, NGOs, etc.

The next objective is to leverage tourism potential by promoting local heritage, culture, and traditional knowledge.

Creation of growth centers on the “Hub and Spoke Model” for the promotion of social entrepreneurship, and empowerment of youth and women with the help of skill development and entrepreneurship.

Significance of the Vibrant Villages Programme

The announcement of this program is crucial for the development of the villages of the northern border areas which will help in achieving economic growth and retaining the population in the border areas and also strengthen the security. Some of the important significance of the Vibrant Villages Programme are shared below:

The program offers a window for the ITBP to recuperate, rest and provide training to its personnel.

It will also be helpful in the effective monitoring of the border areas and the battalion by raising additional battalions.

It enhances the security grid on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The decision to approve a financial package for border villages and upgrade security has appeared at a time when issues with China are still to be settled along the LAC in Ladakh.

PLA troops are still residing in the Depsang Plains and Demchok. With this, China is also enhancing its infrastructure along the LAC.

