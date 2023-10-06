Vidyasagar University Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result at vidyasagar.ac.in

Vidyasagar University Result 2023 OUT: Vidyasagar University declared the results for BCA 4th sem and various PG programs like ANT, BML, CND, FSC & PHY 2nd sem on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Check out the direct link to download Vidyasagar University Result 2023 PDF here.

Vidyasagar University Result 2023: Vidyasagar University has recently declared the results for BCA 4th sem and various PG programs like ANT, BML, CND, FSC & PHY 2nd sem, and other exams. Vidyasagar University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- vidyasagar.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Vidyasagar University result 2023, the students need to enter their USI number.

Vidyasagar University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Vidyasagar University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- vidyasagar.ac.in.

Vidyasagar University Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check Vidyasagar University Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like BCA 4th sem and various PG programs like Anthropology, Bio-Medical Laboratory Science, Clinical Nutrition Dietetics, Fisheries Science, Human Physiology 2nd sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Vidyasagar University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- vidyasagar.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Examination & Result’

Step 3: Click on view the result option available there

Step 4: Enter roll/USI number and click on ‘View Result’

Step 5: Check the results and download it

Direct Links to Vidyasagar University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Vidyasagar University University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links BCA 4th Sem 06-Oct-2023 Click here PG ANT 2nd Sem 04-Oct-2023 Click here PG BML 2nd Sem 04-Oct-2023 Click here PG CND 2nd Sem 04-Oct-2023 Click here PG FSC & PHY 2nd Sem 04-Oct-2023 Click here

Vidyasagar University: Highlights

Vidyasagar University located in Midnapore, West Bengal is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university was established in 1981 by the West Bengal Act XVIII of 1981 of the West Bengal government.

Vidyasagar University offers courses at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels in Faculty of Science and Faculty of Arts & Commerce.