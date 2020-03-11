Vizag Steel MT Admit Card 2020 Download @vizagsteel.com, Check Exam Date and Venue Details Here

Vizag Steel MT Admit Card 2020: RINL- Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) Limited is going to conduct Vizag Steel MT 2020 Exam on 23 March 2020 as per schedule. All those who are going to appear in this exam can download the admit cards through the official website of Vizag Steel.i.e.vizagsteel.com.

As per schedule, The date of Vizag Steel MT Admit Card 2020 Download is 9 March 2020. According to which, the candidates can download their admit card through the official website. However, there is no notification available on the website regarding the releasing of admit card. So, all candidates are hereby advised to check the admit cards on the candidate’s login.

Procedure to Download Vizag Steel MT Admit Card 2020

Visit the official website of Vizag Steel.i.e.vizagsteel.com.

Click on the Career Section flashing on the homepage.

Then, Click on Recruitment for the post of Management Trainee (Technical) vide Rectt. Advt. No. 01/2020

Click on the application registration link.

Then, the login page will be opened.

Candidates can download their admit card by entering application number and password.

The selection process of Vizag Steel MT 2020 will consist of Online Test followed by Personal Interview. Shortlisted candidates will be intimated to appear for Personal Interview on the basis of their performance in the online test.

Vizag Steel MT 2020 CBT will comprise of General Awareness, Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning, Data-Interpretation, Numerical Ability/Aptitude, General English and separate paper for each discipline.

Each segment (Aptitude & Technical) shall consist of 100 questions with 1 mark for every right answer. There will be no negative marks for giving the wrong answer. Candidates will have to secure 50% in each paper (40% for SC, OBC & PwD candidates) separately for qualifying the online test.