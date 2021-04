Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Recruitment 2021 for 300 Staff Nurse/Nursing Assistant Posts, Apply @vmc.gov.in

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Recruitment 2021: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse/Nursing Assistant. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for VMC Recruitment 2021 on or before 15 April 2021 on VMC official website i.e. vmc.gov.in.

Important Dates

The Starting date for submission of the application: 11 April 2021

The Closing date for submission of the application: 15 April 2021

VMC Staff Nurse/Nursing Assistant Vacancy Details

Nurse/Nursing Assistant - 300 Posts

VMC Staff Nurse/Nursing Assistant Salary

Rs. 18000/- pm

Eligibility Criteria for VMC Staff Nurse/Nursing Assistant

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should posses ANM or B.Sc. in Nursing

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

VMC Staff Nurse/Nursing Assistant Notification Download Here Click Here VMC Online Application Link Click Here Official Website Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for VMC Staff Nurse/Nursing Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply through online mode only on official website vmc.gov.in. The last date for submitting application is 15 April 2021