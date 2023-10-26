VSKUB Results 2023 OUT: Download UG and PG Semester Marksheet on vskub.ac.in

VSKUB Results 2023: Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ballari (VSKUB) has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Sc, B. Audiology & Speech Language Pathology, BHM, M.Tech, and other exams. Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website of the university- vskub.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the VSKUB results by their register/roll number.
As per the latest update, Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- vskub.ac.in.
|
How to check Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University Results 2023?
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Sc, BHM, M.Tech, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VSKUB results PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website - vskub.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given in the examination section.
Step 3: Check your course in the list.
Step 4: Enter your register/roll number, select exam, and click on ‘Go’
Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University Results
Check here the direct link to download VSKUB Results or various UG and PG courses.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
B.Sc (GMT) (CBCS) Final Semester
|
19-Oct-2023
|
B.Audiology & Speech Language Pathology Sixth Semester
|
19-Oct-2023
|
B.H.M (CBCS) Fourth Semester
|
19-Oct-2023
|
B.H.M (CBCS) Sixth Semester
|
19-Oct-2023
|
M.Tech Mineral Processing Fifth Semester
|
04-Oct-2023
Highlights of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University
Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ballari (VSKUB), is located in Ballari, Karnataka. It was established in the year 2010. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
VSKUB offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the departments of pure sciences and technology, departments of social sciences and humanities, departments of language studies.
|
Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ballari
|
Established
|
2010
|
Location
|
Ballari, Karnataka
|
VSKUB Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed