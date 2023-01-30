WAPCOS Is Hiring For 120 Field Supervisor Post @wapcos.gov.in: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

WAPCOS has invited online applications for the 120 Field Supervisor Posts on its official website. Check WAPCOS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification: WAPCOS Limited has released job notification for the 120 Field Supervisor Post on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 4th & 5th February 2023.

In a bid to apply for WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Diploma/B.E./B.Tech. or equivalent qualification as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs:

File No.5/831/2023/ INFS /Gurgaon

Important Date WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 4th & 5th February 2023.

Vacancy Details WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Field Supervisor-120

Eligibility Criteria WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Diploma/B.E./B.Tech. or equivalent qualification in following Engineering

Discipline:

Electrical Engineering

Electrical & Electronics

Electronics & Communication

Electronics & Instrumentation

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/how to apply/selection process and others for the post.

How To Download: WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification

Visit the official website of WAPCOS Limited-http://www.wapcos.gov.in/ Go to the List of Advertisements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Engagement of Experts (JLE) for fixed term basis as Field Supervisors for work relating to PMA RDSS MVVNL, KESCo and DVVNL Project, Uttar Pradesh' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification in a new window. Download WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification and save the same for your future reference.



WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification PDF



How To Apply WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for walk-in-Interview on scheduled on 4th & 5th February, 2023 between 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM at the venue mentioned in the notification.