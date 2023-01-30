JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

WAPCOS Is Hiring For 120 Field Supervisor Post @wapcos.gov.in: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

WAPCOS  has invited online applications for the 120 Field Supervisor Posts on its official website. Check  WAPCOS  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification: WAPCOS Limited has released job notification for the 120 Field Supervisor Post on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 4th & 5th February 2023.

In a bid to apply for WAPCOS  Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Diploma/B.E./B.Tech. or equivalent qualification as mentioned in the notification.


Notification Details WAPCOS  Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs:
File No.5/831/2023/ INFS /Gurgaon

Important Date WAPCOS  Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 4th & 5th February 2023.

Vacancy Details WAPCOS  Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:
 Field Supervisor-120

Eligibility Criteria WAPCOS  Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:
Educational Qualification
Diploma/B.E./B.Tech. or equivalent qualification in following Engineering
Discipline: 
 Electrical Engineering
Electrical & Electronics 
Electronics & Communication
Electronics & Instrumentation
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/how to apply/selection process and others for the post.  

How To Download: WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification

  1. Visit the official website of WAPCOS Limited-http://www.wapcos.gov.in/
  2. Go to the List of Advertisements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Engagement of Experts (JLE) for fixed term basis as Field Supervisors for work relating to PMA RDSS MVVNL, KESCo and DVVNL Project, Uttar Pradesh' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the PDF of the WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification in a new window.
  5. Download WAPCOS Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification and save the same for your future reference.


WAPCOS  Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification PDF

How To Apply WAPCOS  Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for walk-in-Interview on scheduled on 4th & 5th February, 2023 between 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM at the venue mentioned in the notification.

