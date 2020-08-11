WB GDS Result 2020 for Cycle 2 Released @appost.in: Check List of 2000 Selected Candidates under WB Postal Circle

WB GDS Result 2020: India Post, West Bengal Circle has released the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on its official website. A merit list has been prepared containing the details of all the selected candidates. All such candidates who have applied for WB Circle GDS Posts can download WB GDS Result from the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in.

WB Circle GDS Result Link is given below. The candidates can also check the list of selected candidates through the link given below.

WB GDS Result 2020 Download PDF

A total of 2000 candidates are shortlisted for GDS Posts. The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only.

Also, the result of 21 candidates has been withheld as per competent authority orders.

How to Download WB GDS Result 2020 ?

Visit the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in Go to ‘Result Released’ Tab and Click on “West Bengal (2021 Posts)” Download West Bangal Postal Circle GDS Result List Check the details of selected candidates

WB Postal Circle had invited applications for the post of GDS in the month of March 2020. A total of 2021 vacancies are available for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

The selected candi