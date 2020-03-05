WB Health Lab Technician DV Schedule 2020 Released @ wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details Here

WB Health Lab Technician DV Schedule 2020: West Bengal Health Department has released the DV/Computer Test/Written Test Schedule for the Lab. Technician and other Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Lab. Technician, Staff Nurse, Kala-azar Technical Supervisor and other Posts can check the DV/Computer Test/Written Test schedule on the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in.

WB Health Department has released the DV/Computer Test/Written Test Schedule for the short listed candidates for the posts Lab. Technician, Staff Nurse, Kala-azar Technical Supervisor and other Posts under UHM, Dakshin Dinajpur on its official website. The DV/Computer Test/Written Test will be done on 13-21 March 2020 as per schedule.

All the candidates who have applied for Lab. Technician, Staff Nurse, Kala-azar Technical Supervisor and other Posts should check the list and schedule for the details of the DV/Computer Test/Written Test and other as per posts. Candidates can check the schedule and venue for the various posts for which they have applied.

Candidates who have to appear for the DV/Computer Test/Written Test round should note that they will have to bring all relevant documents at the time of Document Verification.

Candidates are requested to go though the details notification about their Document Verification/Written Test/Computer Test as per Schedule for various posts.

WB Health Lab Technician DV/Computer Test/Written Test Schedule 2020: Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. https://www.wbhealth.gov.in

Click on the link "Name of shortlisted candidates in-connection with engagement of different categories under DH&FWS, Dakshin Dinajpur" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Schedule.

Candidates should take print out of the schedule and save a copy for future reference.

