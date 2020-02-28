WB Health NHM Counsellor DV Schedule 2020 Released @ wbhealth.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

WB Health NHM Counsellor DV Schedule 2020: West Bengal Health Department has released the Document Verification Schedule for the Counsellor Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Counsellor Posts under NHM West Bengal Health Department can check the DV schedule available on the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in.

According to the schedule released by the WB Health Department, Document Verification for the Counsellor Posts will be conducted on 04/05 March 2020.

Candidates who have applied for WB Counsellor Posts posts under NHM can check the details schedules on the official website of West Bengal Health Department.

All the candidates who have called for the DV round, should note that they will have to appear for the Document Verification as per the schedule and timing at the venue- 2nd Floor, Conference Hall, Granthagar Bhavan (Old NHM Building), Swasthya Bhawan Camput, GN-29, Salt Lake City, Sector-V, Kolkata-700091.

According to the short notification released by the West Bengal Health Department, candidates will have to carry all the relevant essentials documents/testimonials at the time of Document Verification, mentioned in the short notification.

WB Health NHM Counsellor DV Schedule 2020 : Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. https://www.wbhealth.gov.in

Click on the link "Notice regarding original testimonials verification under NHM" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the DV Round Schedule.

Candidates should take print out of the schedule and save a copy for future reference.

