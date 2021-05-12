WB Health Recruitment 2021 for 30 Staff Nurse Posts under COVID-19 Urgent Project @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details

WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification: West Bengal Health Department has invited application for 30 posts of Staff Nurse on temporary basis, exclusively for COVID Ward of Raiganj Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 18 & 19 May 202l.

Candidates holding requisite educational qualification including B.Sc. Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery with additional eligibility can apply for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Memo No RMCH/518

Date: 11.05.2021

Important Date for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 18 & 19 May 2021.

Vacancy Details WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Staff Nurse-30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Completed GNM training course from an Institute recognized by the Indian Nursing Council West Bengal Nursing Council. OR

The candidate should have completed B.Sc. Nursing Course.

The candidate must be registered under WB Nursing Council.

Candidate should have proficiency in Local Language.

Age as on 01/01/2021 for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Up to 40 Yrs

Remuneration (Consolidated per month) for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Rs. 17,220l- (Seventeen Thousand Two Hundred Twenty only) per month

How to Download: WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Visit the official website of West Bengal Health Department i.e. wbhealth.gov.in/pages/career

Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link List "Notice for engagement of staff nurse, RGMCH" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Notification.

Candidates should take print out of the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

How to Apply WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk- in- interview scheduled on 18 & 19 May 202a at 11.00 AM to 3.00PM at the venue-LT-1 of Raiganj Gort. Medical College & Hospital, Raiganj.