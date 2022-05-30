West Bengal Police Agragami Interview Admit Card 2022 (Out) @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Download Link

West Bengal PRB has released the West Bengal Police Agragami Interview Admit Card 2022 on its official website -wbpolice.gov.in. Check download link here.

West Bengal Police Agragami Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: West Bengal Police Agragami Interview Admit Card 2022 is available on the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)-wbpolice.gov.in. WBPRB is set to conduct the interview for the the post of Agragami (WBCEF & WWCD) in Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal from 06 June 2022.

It is noted that the Interview for the post of Agragami (WBCEF & WWCD) in Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal will commence from 06-06-2022 under Presidency Special Range Recruitment Board.

How to Download West Bengal Police Agragami Interview Admit Card 2022 Check Steps