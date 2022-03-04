WB Police Interview Admit Card 2022 (OUT) on wbpolice.gov.in, Interviews from 10 March, Check Call letter Link here

WB Police Agragami Interview Admit Card has been released by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on wbpolice.gov.in. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Schedule, and other details here.

WB Police Agragami Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has uploaded the interview call letters for recruitment to the post of Agragami in the Civil Defence Organization. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam can now download their interview call letters through the official website of WB Police. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the board will commence the interview round for the selected candidates on and from 10 March under two Special Range Recruitment Boards. Candidates can download WB Police Agragami Interview Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download WB Police Agragami Interview Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of WB Police. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the 'Recruitment' Tab. Click on the notification link that reads ' West Bengal Police Agragami 2021 Interview Admit Card 2022 download link'. Enter Application No and Date Of Birth to login. The WB Police Agragami Interview Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download WB Police Agragami Interview Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download WB Police Agragami Interview Admit Card 2022

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their eCall Letter at the allotted venues for appearing in the said Interview. The candidates are also advised to visit the website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board on a regular basis for further information.

This drive is being done to recruit 938 Agragami (WBCEF, WWCD, WBNVF) vacancies under the Civil Defence Organisation of the Department of Disaster Management & Civil Defence. Candidates can download their admit card directly by clicking on the above link.