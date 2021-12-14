WBP Excise Constable Admit Card 2021 for Final Test to release on this date @wbpolice.gov.in, Check details here

WB Police Constable Final Result 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has recently released an update regarding the commencement of the final Written Test for recruitment to the posts of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under the Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019 on its website.

The candidates who are waiting for WBPRB Constable Admit Card will be able to download from 21 December 2021 onwards on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) & Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in) as per the notice. The exam will be held on 2 January 2022 from 12:00 PM to 3: 00 PM.

How to Download WB Police Constable Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) & the Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in). Click on the notification link that reads ‘WB Police Constable Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download WB Police Constable Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download WB Police Constable Admit Card 2021- to active on 21 December

The candidates should note that no paper admit card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied online nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. Paper Admit cards will only be issued in respect of offline candidates.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their eAdmit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said test with proper and original proof of identity. Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as mentioned in the Admit Card for the test.