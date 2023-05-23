WB Police Admit Card 2023 Out For Lady Constable Posts @wbpolice.gov.in: Check Download Link

West Bengal PRB has released the admit card for the written exam for the Constables/Lady Constable posts on its official website- wbpolice.gov.in. Check download link.

WB Police Lady Constable Admit Card 2023 : West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the written exam for the Constables/Lady Constable posts on its official website. The preliminary written test for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022 is scheduled on June 04, 2023 (Sunday).

All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Constables/Lady Constables post can download their admit card from the official website of WBPRB-wbpolice.gov.in.

The admit card for to appear in the written prelims exam for the above post can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: WB Police Lady Constable Admit Card 2023

Written Prelims Exam for Constables/Lady Constables: Update

The preliminary written test for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022 will be conducted on June 04, 2023 (Sunday) across the state.

A total of 1410 posts for Constable and 856 vacancies for Lady Constable are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Download Your Admit Card With Login Credentials

All those candidates who have applied online/offline for the Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022 post can download their admit card for the preliminary examination from the official website.

To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials including application serial no and date of birth to the link on the home page. You can get these login credentials from the information provided by your during the submission of application for the above posts.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the above test with a proper and original proof of identity.

You can download your admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WB Police Lady Constable Admit Card 2023