WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Admit Card 2021 on 20 Feb @wbpolice.gov.in, Check WBP Prelims Exam Date Here

WB Police Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will release the admit card of prelims exam for the post of Staff Officer cum Instructor on 20 February 2021 on its official website - wbpolice.gov.in and on website of Civil Defence Organization, WB http://wbdmd.gov.in/Civil_Defence/CD_Default.aspx w.Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Candidates can download WB Police Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Admit Card using their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth, once released.

WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Exam will be held on 28 February 2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on 29 March 2020 which was postponed due to covid.

WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Exam Pattern:

There will be 100 MCQs on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Studies 50 100 1 Hour and 30 minutes Logical & Analytical

Reasoning 25 50 Arithmetic 25 50 Total 100 200

There will be negative marking for each incorrect answer in the preliminary examination. ¼th of the allotted marks for a particular question will be deducted for each incorrect answer..

WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Exam Syllabus

General Studies and Arithmetic :

General Studies :- Questions will be set to test the General Knowledge of candidates in different spheres.

Logical & Analytical Reasoning:

Questions will be set to test the logical and analytical ability of the candidate.

Arithmetic:

Questions will be set on the basis of the syllabus of Madhyamik Examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

Candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for Physical Measurement Test (PMT)and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Those who qualify in WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor PET PMT will appear for Final Competitive Examination followed by Personality Test

A total of 125 vacancies are available for Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Posts in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal under the Department of Disaster Management & Civil Defence, Govt. of West Bengal in the Pay Scale 7,100 – 37,600/- (i.e. Pay Band-3).

WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Admit Card Notice