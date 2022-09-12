WB Police Wireless Supervisor Result 2022 (Out) at wbpolice.gov.in, Check Personality Test Call Letter Update

West Bengal PRB has declared the result for the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II on its official website-wbpolice.gov.in. Download PDF here.

WB Police Wireless Supervisor Result 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) or West Bengal Police (WBP) has declared the Final Competitive Examination for recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II on its official website. Board has also released the detail Interview schedule for the candidates for the Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II post. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II can download West Bengal Police Constable Result 2022 from the official website -wbpolice.gov.in.

In a bid to download the WB Police Wireless Supervisor Result 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Sl. No. and DOB to the link available on the official website.

However, you can download the WB Police Wireless Supervisor Result 2022 from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: WB Police Wireless Supervisor Result 2022





Candidates should note that WBPRB will conduct the Personality Test from 27.09.2022 onwards. Board will upload the Personality Test e-Call Letters on 20.09.2022 on the official website.

Candidates can download their e-Call letter from the official website after providing their login credentials including Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. You can check the WB Police Wireless Supervisor Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps To Download: WB Police Wireless Supervisor Result 2022