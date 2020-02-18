WB Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 2021 Vacancies for GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) Posts, Apply @appost.in, 10th Pass Eligible

WB Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: India Post has published the recruitment notification for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in West Bengal Postal Circle. A total of 2021 vacancies are available for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for WB Postal Circle GDS Recruitment on official website of India Posts http://www.appost.in. WB GDS Online application has been started on official website from today i.e. 18 February 2020. The last date for submitting online application is 18 March 2020.

Candidates seeking to apply for WB Post GDS Recruitment 2020 should be 10th class passed. Candidates can check details on WB Post GDS Recruitment 2019 such as vacancy details, selection process, application process through the link below:

Notification Details

Notification Number - RECTT/R-100/ONLINE/GDS/CYCLE-II/VOL-I

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 18 February 2019

Last Date of Application - 18 March 2020

WB Postal Circle GDS Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) – 5778

EWS - 144

OBC - 408

PWD-A - 17

PWD-B - 19

PWD-C – 19

PWD-DE - 9

SC - 429

ST - 94

UR - 882

WB Postal Circle GDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India y.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.List of Official languages of the state are shown below:-

Age Limit:

18 to 40 Years

Selection Procedure for WB Postal Circle GDS Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of automatic generated merit list

How to Apply for India Post WB Postal Circle GDS Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for India Posts GDS Recruitment through official website www.appost.in from 18 February to 18 March 2020.

WB Postal Circle GDS Application Fee:

UR/OBC/EWS Male - Rs. 100/-

SC, ST, Female and PwD candidates – No Fee

WB Postal Circle GDS Notification PDF

