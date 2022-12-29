WB TET Assistant Teacher Interview Date 2022 (Released) For 2nd Phase at wbbpe.org: Download Schedule Here

West Bengal BPE has uploaded the Interview schedule for the posts of Assistant Teacher in Primary Schools (Phase 2) on its official website-wbbpe.org. Download schedule here.

WB TET Assistant Teacher Interview Schedule 2022 Download: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has uploaded the Interview schedule for the posts of Assistant Teacher in Primary Schools (Phase 2) on its official website. WBBPE will be conducting the 2nd phase of Interview/viva-voce and aptitude test for the posts of Assistant Teacher in Primary Schools on 10 January 2023 (Tuesday).

However you can download the WB TET Assistant Teacher Interview Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Candidates shortlisted for the 2nd phase of interview round for the Assistant Teacher in Primary Schools (Phase 2) can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website.

