WBCADC Recruitment 2023 For Steno, Assistant and Other Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

WBCADC has invited online applications for the Steno, Assistant and Other Posts on its official website. Check WBCADC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

WBCADC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC) has published recruitment notification in the Employment News (04 February-10 February) 2023. There are various vacancies including Stenographer, Assistant, Driver, Support Staff, Subject Matter Experts and others are to be filled through WBCADC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 07 March 2023.

Notification Details WBCADC Recruitment 2023 Job:

Memo No: 000/050/Recruitment/KVK/2022/140

Important Date WBCADC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Vacancy Details WBCADC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Programme Coordinator-01

Subject Matter Specialist-04

Programme Assistant-02

Farm Manager-01

Stenographer-01

Assistant-02

Driver-01

Support Staff-02

Eligibility Criteria WBCADC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Programme Coordinator-Doctoral Degree in the relevant field.

Subject Matter Specialist-Master Degree in Agriculture or other specified branch.

Programme Assistant-Bachelor in relevant field.

Farm Manager-Bachelor in relevant field.

Stenographer-Bachelor, working knowledge of Computer and certificate in Stenography.

Assistant-Bachelor with Honors with working knowledge of Computer

Driver-Madhyamik pass wit valid license with experience as mentioned in the notification.

Support Staff-Madhyamic of ITI pass with working knowledge of Computer.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

How To Download: WBCADC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC)-https://wbcadc.com. Go to the News Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ KVK, Sonamukhi recruitment notice' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the WBCADC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download WBCADC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



WBCADC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply WBCADC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format and send the application form through speed post on or before 07 March 2023 to the address mentioned in the notification.