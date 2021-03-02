JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

WBCS WB Audit & Account Service Prelims 2021 Exam Postponed @wbpsc.gov.in due to assembly elections, Check New Schedule Here

WBCS WB Audit & Account Service Prelims 2021 Exam Postponed @wbpsc.gov.in. Check Exam Schedule and latest updates. 

Created On: Mar 2, 2021 12:13 IST
WBCS WB Audit & Account Service Prelims 2021 Exam
WBCS WB Audit & Account Service Prelims 2021 Exam

WBCS WB Audit & Account Service Prelims 2021 Exam Postponed: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has recently released a notice regarding the postponement of the exams including West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021 (Advt. No. 18/2020), West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.), Examination, 2020 (Advt. No. 17/2020) and West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020 (Advt. No. 22/2019).

According to the latest release, The Commission has decided to postpone the following examinations till 15th of May, 2021, owing to pre-occupation of the administrative machinery with activities related to conducting of the ensuing Assembly General Elections in the State. The old schedule for the aforementioned exams is given in the table below. The new schedule to be announced on the official website in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Name of the Exam

Scheduled Date

Advt. No.

West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021

21 March 2021

18/2020

West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.), Examination, 2020

11 April 2021

17/2020

West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.

(Main) Examination, 2020

24 April 2021 to 28 April 2021

22/2019

Latest Government Jobs:

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 12 Deputy Manager, Unit Head, Senior Manager and Other Posts

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 7000 Vidyut and Upkendera Sahayak Posts @mahadiscom.in, Download MSEDCL Notification PDF Here, 12th pass can apply

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2021 Notification: Online Applications Started for 1159 Group C Posts (INCET TMM 01/2021) @joinindiannavy.gov.in, 10th Pass can apply

 
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next