WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021 Notification Released: 1647 Vacancies Notified for Grade 3, Apply Online from 28 Jan @wbhrb.in

WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021 Notification: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released a notification for the recruitment of Medical Technologist Grade 3 Posts under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts from 28 January 2021.

Around 1647 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates will be able to apply online for the aforesaid posts latest by 6 February 2021. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 6 February 2021

WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Technologist Grade III - 1647 Posts

WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates Passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) from WBCHSE / its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology are eligible to apply along with Two years Diploma in Medical Technology in the concerned subject recognized by the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal under West Bengal Para Medical Council / conducted by any recognized institution affiliated to any recognized University or a Bachelor degree in Medical Technology in the concerned subject from any institution / University recognized by Govt. of West Bengal; OR One-year Diploma in Medical Technology in the concerned subject where basic qualification of undergoing the said course is B. Sc. (pure / Bio) by the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal / by any recognized University.

WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 39 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - link to active on 28 Jan

Official Website

WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Basic Pay – Rs.28,900/- at the entry point at Level 9. Other allowances are admissible as per existing Government Rules

How to apply for WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode 28 January to 6 February 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 160/-