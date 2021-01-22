WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 300 Driver Posts @wbhrb.in from 20 Feb, Download Notification
West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Driver. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WBHRB Driver Recruitment through online mode on official website on wbhrb.in. Check Details
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Driver. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WBHRB Driver Recruitment through online mode on official website on wbhrb.in from 20 February 2021. The last date for registration is 04 March 2021.
The recruitment is being done to fill up 300 vacancies under the Health & Family Welfare of State Health Transport Organization Department, Government of West Bengal.
Notification Details
Notification Number - R/Driver/01(1)/1/2020
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 20 February 2021
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 04 March 2021 before 8 PM
WBHRB Driver Vacancy Details
Driver - 300 Posts
- UR - 165
- SC - 66
- ST -18
- OBC-A - 30
- OBC-B -21
WBHRB Driver Salary
- Scale of Pay: Rs. 22,700/-
- Scale no Total minimum emoluments : Rs. 25,924 - including HRA, Medical Allowances as on 01.01.2020
Eligibility Criteria for WBHRB Driver Posts
- Read up to class VIII
- Must possess a driving licence
- Must possess a driving licence for at least five years
Age Limit:
Not more than 40 Years as on 01.01.2020
How to Apply for WBHRB Driver Recruitment 2021 ?
The candidates can apply for the post through official website www.wbhrb.in on or before 04 March 2021 upto 08:00 PM.
Application Fee for WBHRB Driver Posts
Candidates must submit the application fee amounting to Rs. 160/ through Banks participating in the GRPS ( Govt. Receipt Portal System ), Govt. of West Bengal under the Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’
WBHRB Driver Recruitment Notification 2021
Vacancy Increased Notice