WBHRB SI Final Result 2019 Declared @wbpolice.gov.in: Download WB Police Sub Inspector Final Result PDF Here

WBHRB SI Final Result 2019 has been uploaded to the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBHRB). i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. The candidates who appeared in the WB SI Exam 2021 for recruitment in the police armed branch & unarmed branch can now check their result on the official website of WBHRB.

The result along with the marks have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates are required to download WBHRB SI Final Result 2021 by using their credentials on the official website. The candidates should note that a statement of marks obtained by the last selected candidate for the personality test will also be available on the official website.

How and Where to Download WB Police Sub Inspector Final Result 2019?

Visit the official website of WBHRB.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the final result for Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police, 2019 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. The candidates can check their result and save it for future reference.

Download WB SI Police Final Result PDF Direct Link

Download WB SI Police Final Marks

Candidates should note that the board has divided the result into three categories. i.e. Annexure A, B and C. Annexure A is for Social Category wise merit list for AB and UB (Rank Wise), Annexure B is for the candidates who appeared in the personality test but had not been selected for the post of SI AB/UB. Annexure C is for the candidates who have not been shortlisted for the personality test.

The individual marks of the candidates can be downloaded by entering the application number, date of birth on the login page. The candidates are advised to be careful while entering their date of birth. It should be in dd/mm/yyyy format if not entered through the calendar control. The DOB should be as par your Application Form/Admit Card/Interview Call Letter. The candidates can check the provided hyperlinks to check their result and marks.