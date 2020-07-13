WBHRB Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020 for Interview Download @wbhrb.in, Link Here

WBHRB Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released the interview admit card of interview round for the post Staff Nurse on its official website. The candidates who have applied for WBHRB Staff Nurse 2020 Posts can download the WBHRB Admit Card from the official website of WBHRB.i.e-wbhrb.in. Due to heavy load on official website, website server is not working.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Admit Card Link is also given, The candidates can download the admit card by login into the link, once the server is working.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Admit Card Link Download

How to Download WBHRB Staff Nurse Interview Admit Card 2020

Go to the official website of WBHRB.i.e.wbhrb.in. Click on “Download Interview Call Letter for Staff Nurse , Grade II”, given under Download Interview Call Letter section available on the home page. Enter your LOGIN Details Download WBHRB Staff Nurse Call Letter 2020

The candidates can check all the details regarding the interview such as time, date and venue on their WB Staff Nurse Grade 2 Admit Card. The recruitment is being done to fill 9333 vacancies of Staff Nurse Grade 2 in the Cadre of the West Bengal Health Service under the control of the Directorate of Health services, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal. Selected candidates will get emoluments of Rs. 34,136/

