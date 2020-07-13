Study at Home
WBHRB Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020 for Interview Download @wbhrb.in, Link Here

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released the interview admit card of interview round for the post Staff Nurse on its official website. Download Here

Jul 13, 2020 21:10 IST
WBHRB Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released the interview admit card of interview round for the post Staff Nurse on its official website. The candidates who have applied for WBHRB Staff Nurse 2020 Posts can download the WBHRB Admit Card from the official website of WBHRB.i.e-wbhrb.in. Due to heavy load on official website, website server is not working.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Admit Card Link is also given, The candidates can download the admit card by login into the link, once the server is working.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Admit Card Link Download

How to Download WBHRB Staff Nurse Interview Admit Card 2020

  1. Go to the official website of WBHRB.i.e.wbhrb.in.
  2. Click on “Download Interview Call Letter for Staff Nurse , Grade II”, given under Download Interview Call Letter section available on the home page. 
  3. Enter your LOGIN Details
  4. Download WBHRB Staff Nurse Call Letter 2020

The candidates can check all the details regarding the interview such as time, date and venue on their WB Staff Nurse Grade 2 Admit Card. The recruitment is being done to fill 9333 vacancies of Staff Nurse Grade 2 in the Cadre of the West Bengal Health Service under the control of the Directorate of Health services, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal. Selected candidates will get emoluments of Rs. 34,136/

-

 

 

FAQ

How can I download WBHRB Staff Nurse Admit Card ?

First, Go to the official website of WBHRB i.e.wbhrb.in and then click on “Download Interview Call Letter for Staff Nurse , Grade II”, given under Download Interview Call Letter section available on the home page. Now, nter your login Details. Your admit card will be displayed on your screen. Download WBHRB Staff Nurse Call Letter 2020

What details are mentioned in the WBHRB Staff Nurse Admit Card?

The most important details such as the interview venue, date, time Applicant's name etc. are mentioned in the admit card

When will be WBHRB Staff Interview Round conducted ?

The candidates can check all the details related to Interview Round such time, venue and date on their WBHRB Staff Nurse Admit Card.

When can I download the admit card for WBHRB Staff Nurse Interview Round ?

The candidates can download the admit card from 13 July 2020

