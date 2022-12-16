WBPSC Audit Accounts Service Recruitment 2022-23: Notification Out at wbpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

WBPSC has invited online application for the Accounts Service Post on its official website. Check Accounts Service Post application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published notification for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination, 2022 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can submitted their application through online mode on or before 04 January 2023.

Candidates willing to apply for WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022-23 should have certain educational qualification including Bachelor in Commerce from a recognized University and additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022-23:

Advt No.: No.- 13/2022

Important Date WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for submission of application: 04 January 2023

Closing date for submission of fees through offline : 05 January 2023

Edit window will remain open : From 9 January 2023 to 16 January 2023.



Vacancy Details WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service-25

Eligibility Criteria WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Bachelor in Commerce from a recognized University and should have other eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/experience and other update for the post.



How To Download: WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-https:// wbpsc.gov.in. Click on the link - ‘(ADVT NO. 13/2022) WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION 2022.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022-23 PDF





How To Apply WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed format through the official website on or before 04 January 2023.