WBPSC Admit Card 2021 Released for Miscellaneous Service Posts @pscwbapplication.in, Check Interview Schedule

WBPSC Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Personality Test in Miscellaneous Services Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test round under Miscellaneous Services posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the direct link to download the Admit Card on its official website. Candidates qualified for WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Exam 2018 can download their WBPSC Miscellaneous Services e-admit card from official website or directly through the link given below from 25 January 2021.

It is noted that West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is set to conduct the Interview/Personality Test for the Miscellaneous Services from 01 February 2021 onwards. Commission has uploaded the Schedule of Personality Test (Phase-III) for the Miscellaneous Services Exam on its official website.

Candidates should note that they will have to appear for verification of documents round and they will have to bring their original documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification etc. ) to be produced on the dates of the Personality Test. All such candidates qualified for the WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Exam Interview round can check the details of the interview schedule and admit card details available on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for WBPSC Admit Card 2021 for Miscellaneous Services Posts



