WBPSC AE Admit Card 2019 To Release On Sep 04 at wbpsc.gov.in, Download Schedule Here

West Bengal PSC has released the short notice regarding Admit Card/Exam Schedule Update for the Assistant Engineer post on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC AE Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2019 Update: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the short notice regarding Admit Card/Exam Schedule Update for the Assistant Engineer (Agri - Electrical) in the West Bengal Service of Agricultural Engineers on its official website.

Commission will conduct the written exam for the Assistant Engineer post on 11th September, 2022 (Sunday). Candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Engineer posts can download the WBPSC AE Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2019 Update from the official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the WBPSC AE Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2019 Update released,Commission will conduct the written exam for Assistant Engineer (Agri - Electrical) against Advertisement No 37(2) / 2019 from 10.00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on 11th September, 2022.

Exam for the Assistant Engineer (Agri – Irrigation) in the West Bengal Service of Agricultural Engineers under the Water Resources Investigation & Development Department, Govt. of West Bengal against Advertisement No 37(1)/2019 will be conducted from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m on 11th September, 2022.

Candidates should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card for the above exam on the 4th September (Sunday) on its official website. Candidates can download the same from the 4th September 2022 after providing their login credentials on the official website.

You can download the WBPSC AE Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2019 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC AE Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2019 Update