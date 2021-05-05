WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Agricultural Marketing Officer Post @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Agricultural Marketing Officer Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for Agricultural Marketing Officer posts. Candidates can download their WBPSC Interview Admit Card from 10 May 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Agricultural Marketing Officer post can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the interview for Agricultural Marketing Officer (Training & Canning) against Advt No. 14/2019 on 17/18 May 2021. Commission has uploaded the details schedule for the interview schedule including Reporting Time/Time of Interview with the Roll No. of the candidates on its official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Agricultural Marketing Officer (Training & Canning) under WBJAS(M) under the Deptt of Agricultural Marketing, Govt. of W.B can download their interview call letters from 10.05.2021 from its official website.

You can check the details interview schedule and other update available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Agricultural Marketing Officer