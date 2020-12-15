WBPSC Exam Date 2020 for Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

WBPSC Exam Date 2020: West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak (Assistant) on its official website. All such candidates applied for Udyan Palan Projukti (Sahayak) post can check the written exam schedule on the official website of West Bengal, Public Service Commission-pscwbonline.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by West Bengal, Public Service Commission, the written examination for the Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak (Assistant) against Advt. No 35/2019 will be conducted on 27 December 2020. Candidates should note that the written exam will be conducted from 11.00 A.M. to 12.30 P.M.

West Bengal, Public Service Commission had earlier invited applications for the post of Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak (Assistant) against Advertisement No.35/2019 on its official website. Candidates holding educational qualification including Higher Secondary or Equivalent examination with Science Subjects/Vocational (Agriculture) of a recognized Council or Board were applied for this major recruitment drive launched in the state.

All such candidates applied for WBPSC Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak (Assistant) recruitment drive can check the exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

