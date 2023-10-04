WBPSC Civil Service Exe. Prelims Exam 2023 Postponed: Check Latest Updates

WBPSC Civil Service Exe. Prelims Exam 2023 Postponed: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released short notice regarding the postponement of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on its official website. Check the download link.

WBPSC Civil Service Exe. Prelims Exam 2023 Postponed: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released short notice regarding the postponement of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on its official website. Commission was to conduct the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on November 5, 2023. Now the exam has been postponed till next notice. All those candidates who have to appear in the above prelims exam can check the short notice available on the official website of WBPSC-https://wbpsc.gov.in.



However you can download the postponement notice pdf directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: WBPSC Civil Service Exe. Prelims Exam 2023 Postponement Notice

According to the short notice released, the Commission has decided to postpone the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination 2023 due to unavoidable circumstances. The written exam for the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. was to be conducted on November 5, 2023 across the state.

The notice further says," Due to unavoidable circumstances the Commission has decided to postpone the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 which was tentatively scheduled to be held on 05/11/2023(Sunday)."

You can download the detailed postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: WBPSC Civil Service Exe. Prelims Exam 2023 Postponement Notice

Step 1 : Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-https://wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the subject section on the home page.

Step 3:Click on the link IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2023, ADVT. NO. 01/2023 on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the postponement notice in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

WBPSC Civil Service Exe. Prelims Exam 2023 Exam Update

The Commission will release the fresh WBPSC Civil Service Exe. Prelims Exam 2023 date in due course of time. Candidates who are part of the selection process for the above posts are advised to visit the Commission’s website at-https://wbpsc.gov.in for further updates in this regard.