WBPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Date 2021 Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Know Admit Card Downloading Date

WBPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Date 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination date on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the Mains Exam for Civil Service (Exe.) from 27th August 2021 onwards.

According to the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020 on 27th, 28th, 29th & 31st August 2021. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) posts can check the details exam schedule available on the official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) exam should note that they can download their Admit Cards from 16th August 2021 from the official website.

It is noted that earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had postponed the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020 against Advt no-22/2019 owing to pre-occupation of the administrative machinery with activities related to conduct of the ensuing Assembly General Elections in the State. The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination was scheduled on 24 to 28 April 2021.

