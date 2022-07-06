WBPSC Clerkship Result 2019 Out: Download PDF Here

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2019: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result for Clerkship Exam 2019 for the ost of LDA and LDC on its website i.e. wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download PSC Clerkship Result by visiting the official website. However, WBPSC Clerkship Result Link is provided below:

How to Download WBPSC Clerkship Result 2019 ?

Go to the official website of WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in Click on the link ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT TO THE POSTS OF LDA/LDC OR POSTS SIMILAR TO THAT OF LDA/LDC ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF THE CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION, 2019 AGAINST REGIONAL VACANCIES’ Download WBPSC Clerkship Result PDF Check the list of recommended candidates

As per the official notice, “In continuation with this office earlier memo. No.a-83-p.s.c.(a) dtd. 15-06-2022, the following candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts of lda/ldc or posts similar to that of lda/ldc on the basis of the results of the clerkship examination, 2019 [advt. No. 05/2019] against regional vacancies [except for the vacancies earmarked for ph (ld&cp), ph (lv) & sc (ld&cp) categories which is likely to be declared shortly].’