WBPSC Group A Interview 2021 Now in Online Mode @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details Schedule

WBPSC Group A Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has will now conduct the posts of Officers in Category A in West Bengal Information and Cultural Service in online mode. Commission has decided to conduct the interview in online mode due to surge in the COVID-19 cases. All such candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test round for Interview round for Category A Officer Post can download the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) was initially scheduled to be held in physical mode on the 1 June, 2021 will now be organized on the same date, but in online mode.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for these posts should note that they can attend the Online meeting from any suitable location by accessing a “Google Meet” link (which would be sent to his/ her email id as per record, not more than 30 minutes before the time scheduled for commencement of interview) using a computer with webcam/ smartphone/tablet and high speed internet connection capable of supporting video conference.

The candidate will have to remain present in front of the computer at least 30 (thirty) minutes ahead of the scheduled time of interview and remain present there until the interview is completed.

Candidates should note that they will have to scanned and uploaded the essential documents to http://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in at least 2 (two) days ahead of the date fixed for interview. Link will be available for this interview from 27.05.2021.

You can download the WBPSC Group A Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website of WBPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Group A Interview Schedule 2021

How to Download: WBPSC Group A Interview Schedule 2021