WBPSC Group C Final Result 2021 Out for WB Civil Service (Executive) Posts @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the Group C posts for West Bengal Civil Service on its official website -pscwbapplication.in. Download PDF here.

WBPSC Group C Final Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the Group C posts result for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc Examination, 2019. Commission has uploaded the final result for various posts including Joint Block Development Officer, Deputy Assistant Director, Assistant Commercial Tax Officer, Joint Registrar and other posts under West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc Examination, 2019.

All such candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process under West Bengal Civil Service Examination can check their result available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

You can download the WBPSC Group C Final Result 2021 after following these steps given below on the official website.

Process to Download: WBPSC Group C Final Result 2021

Visit the official website of wbpsc.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section on the home page. Click on the notification link that reads DETAILED ADVERTISEMENT OF LIMITED DEPARTMENTAL EXAMINATION OF ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES OF THE GOVERNMENT OF WEST BENGAL FOR PROMOTION TO THE POSTS IN THE WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE, 2021. [ADVT. NO. 11/2021] available on the home page. A PDF will be open in a new window. Download WBPSC Group C Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the WBPSC Group C Final Result 2021 directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: WBPSC Group C Final Result 2021

(Advt. No.29/2018) for various departments.

Candidates can check their Roll Number for various posts in different departments as uploaded on its official website.

Earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a total of 161 vacancies [UR-85, BC(A)-16, BC(B)-11, SC-36, ST-09, PH(VH)-02, PH(LD&CP)-01 & SC(LD&CP)-01] for these posts including Joint Block Development Officer, Deputy Assistant Director, Assistant Commercial Tax Officer, Joint Registrar and others.